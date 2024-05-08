Simmons Bank Sells 135 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.27. The company had a trading volume of 129,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,101. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

