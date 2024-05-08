Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 221.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

NYSE HASI traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,339. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on HASI. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

