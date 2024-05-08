Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $439.64. 18,816,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,251,871. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.00. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $321.32 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

