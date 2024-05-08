Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,757 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 639,246 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9,558.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,934,000 after buying an additional 282,166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 210.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 350,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,770 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $15,104,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,213,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.81. 539,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,055. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

