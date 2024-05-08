Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,957. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.39.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

