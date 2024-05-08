Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 935 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 37,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 436,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

