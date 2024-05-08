Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 272,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.71.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

