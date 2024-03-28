M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $36.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 9.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.49.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.