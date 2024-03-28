CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CVD Equipment by 49.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

