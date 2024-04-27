Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

VZLA opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.68.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Vizsla Silver will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $7,023,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter worth $1,360,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,950,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 897,430 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,874,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 864,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

