Head-To-Head Contrast: ATI (NYSE:ATI) & Inno (NASDAQ:INHD)

ATI and Inno are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Inno shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ATI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATI and Inno’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATI $4.17 billion 1.54 $410.80 million $2.51 20.62 Inno $657,363.00 19.90 -$800,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

ATI has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

This table compares ATI and Inno’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATI 8.81% 24.64% 7.16% Inno N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ATI and Inno, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATI 0 0 5 0 3.00 Inno 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATI currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. Given ATI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATI is more favorable than Inno.

Summary

ATI beats Inno on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATI

ATI Inc. produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts. The AA&S segment produces zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, nickel-based alloys, titanium and titanium-based alloys, and specialty alloys in a variety of forms, such as plate, sheet, and precision rolled strip products. It also provides hot-rolling conversion services, including carbon steel products. ATI Inc. serves to aerospace and defense, energy, automotive, construction and mining, food equipment and appliances, and medical markets. The company was formerly known as Allegheny Technologies Incorporated. ATI Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. Inno Holdings Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

