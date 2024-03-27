Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 259,645 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 177,159 shares.The stock last traded at $55.03 and had previously closed at $56.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Perficient alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perficient news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after buying an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after buying an additional 563,290 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $32,578,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Perficient by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,945,667 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $128,064,000 after buying an additional 404,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,474,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.