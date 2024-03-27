Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.0 million-$710.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.9 million.

Movado Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MOV opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $589.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.13. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,142,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Movado Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Movado Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 233,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,514,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

