AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCP opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

