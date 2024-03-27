Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Ingredion has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $10.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $118.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,601.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 54,581 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $6,399,076.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,246 shares in the company, valued at $11,635,601.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,037 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ingredion by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 275,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,936,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ingredion by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ingredion by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

