Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PIRS opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $1.52.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,665,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,838 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.