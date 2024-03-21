Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TARO opened at $42.31 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. Research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

