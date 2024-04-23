StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.55 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aegis Financial Corp grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 695,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 334,732 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.