StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Delta Apparel Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:DLA opened at $2.55 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.15.
Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32). Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million.
Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel
Delta Apparel Company Profile
Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.
