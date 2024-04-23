Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,421,000 after buying an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 55.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,043,000 after purchasing an additional 475,682 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Featured Stories

