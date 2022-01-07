Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KWHIY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

