Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the November 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of KWHIY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 516. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
About Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.
