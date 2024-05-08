Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $7.71

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.71, but opened at $7.54. Valneva shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 1,038 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $522.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 59.48% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

