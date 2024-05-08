TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 134018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.26.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $213,877,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 500,215 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $13,547,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 251,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

