ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. ICON has a total market cap of $219.40 million and $3.74 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 994,848,211 coins and its circulating supply is 994,848,212 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 994,827,040.6009059 with 994,842,290.6481471 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22318857 USD and is down -2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,461,418.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

