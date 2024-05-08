Hermez Network Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00006485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $147.70 million and approximately $17,205.80 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011497 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,108.33 or 1.00165327 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012908 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008312 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05495903 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $29,444.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

