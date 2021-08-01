iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,129,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 84,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.92. 1,849,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,776. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

