ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $46,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.28.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $7.04 on Monday, reaching $723.69. 525,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,740. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $429.05 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $753.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $8,538,300. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

