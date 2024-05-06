FourThought Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NOBL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.62. 433,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

