FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after buying an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.82. 333,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average is $229.65. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

