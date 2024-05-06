Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Martine Irman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, with a total value of C$367,638.00.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,326. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,070.47.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$164.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 35.19%. On average, research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.9252815 earnings per share for the current year.

First National Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2042 dividend. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FN

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.