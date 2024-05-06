United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

