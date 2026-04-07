West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $19.2618. West Japan Railway shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 19,033 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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West Japan Railway Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. West Japan Railway had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. West Japan Railway has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.680-1.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that West Japan Railway will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Japan Railway Company (OTCMKTS: WJRYY), commonly known as JR West, is one of the regional passenger railway operators formed in 1987 following the privatization of Japanese National Railways. Headquartered in Osaka, JR West manages a comprehensive rail network across western Honshu, providing vital transportation links that facilitate daily commuting, intercity travel, and regional tourism. As an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)–listed issuer, the company offers international investors access to its operations through trading on OTC markets in the United States.

JR West’s core business centers on passenger rail services, including high-speed Shinkansen lines and an extensive range of conventional rail routes.

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