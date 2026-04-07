Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial set a $25.00 target price on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CCEC

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 1.6%

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

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