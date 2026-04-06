Solayer SOL (SSOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $63.25 Million

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for approximately $94.53 or 0.00135555 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Solayer SOL has a market cap of $63.25 million and $21.00 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solayer SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 137,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. The official website for Solayer SOL is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 137,512.57127247. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 93.89858054 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $18,312.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solayer SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solayer SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solayer SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solayer SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.