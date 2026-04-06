Omni Network (OMNI) Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Network has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $8.59 thousand worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,899.33 or 1.00232100 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,527.61 or 0.99136813 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 17th, 2024. Omni Network’s total supply is 13,355,933 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 13,355,933.43 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 0.70213715 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $3,603.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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