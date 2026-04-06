Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,737.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.83 or 0.00629257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00022904 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00015149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,814,313 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 479,621,852.4316 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.00731809 USD and is up 4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $13,424,412.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.