Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$839.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.92. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.80.

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Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services will post 2.0517598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

About Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider William John George Kosich sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.60, for a total transaction of C$424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 225,211 shares in the company, valued at C$5,314,979.60. This trade represents a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,847.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 76,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,797,684.65. This represents a 2.09% increase in their position. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 304,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,350. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

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