BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

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About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (NYSE: LEO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income exempt from U.S. federal income tax. The fund primarily allocates its assets to investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt instruments issued by U.S. states, territories, municipalities and their authorities.

Beyond traditional investment-grade munis, the fund may also invest in below-investment-grade securities, variable?rate demand obligations, municipal derivatives and other income-producing instruments.

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