Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TSE BRE opened at C$13.51 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$11.46 and a 52-week high of C$15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -202.21, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$128.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.76.

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Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of C$98.49 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc is a Canada-based real estate services company. Its segment includes providing information and services to real estate agents and brokers in Canada through a portfolio of real estate services brands. It supplies realtors with information, tools, and services to assist them in providing and delivery of real estate sales services. The company’s brands include Royal LePage and Via Capitale and Johnston and Daniel.

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