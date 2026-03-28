Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.32 EPS

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($9.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by ($6.32), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Super League Enterprise’s conference call:

Get Super League Enterprise alerts:

Debt-free balance sheet and simplified capital structure with >$14M cash at Dec 31 and removal of the going-concern qualifier, and management says it does not expect to raise capital to fund operations in the foreseeable future.

and simplified capital structure with >$14M cash at Dec 31 and removal of the going-concern qualifier, and management says it does not expect to raise capital to fund operations in the foreseeable future. Announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Misfits Ads Division (subject to shareholder approval), a profitable unit expected to add programmatic and rewarded-video capabilities, Roblox inventory access, and roughly the potential to contribute ~50% of 2025-equivalent net revenue.

(subject to shareholder approval), a profitable unit expected to add programmatic and rewarded-video capabilities, Roblox inventory access, and roughly the potential to contribute ~50% of 2025-equivalent net revenue. Operational improvements in 2025 — Q4 revenue was up 32% vs Q3, full-year gross margin rose to 40%, pro forma cash-basis OPEX decreased ~29% YoY (and cash-basis pro forma EBITDA improved 31% for the year and 56% in Q4) — signaling tighter cost control and improving unit economics.

The company has not yet achieved its primary goal of cash-basis EBITDA profitability and reported GAAP losses driven by one-time non?cash debt-related charges ($6.3M in Q4; $8.5M for FY), though management expects profitability by year-end 2026 if trends continue.

and reported GAAP losses driven by one-time non?cash debt-related charges ($6.3M in Q4; $8.5M for FY), though management expects profitability by year-end 2026 if trends continue. Revenue mix is more diversified (Roblox <40%; Fortnite+Minecraft ~30%; mobile playables ~20% for 2025 and >25% in Q4), with a stable pipeline, Q1 2026 revenue expected ahead of Q1 2025, and continued client wins and new-account discussions supporting growth prospects.

Super League Enterprise Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of SLE stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.90. Super League Enterprise has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $196.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Super League Enterprise stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Super League Enterprise, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLE Free Report ) by 365,800.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.80% of Super League Enterprise worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLE

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.