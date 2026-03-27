Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Posts Earnings Results

Gunsynd (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gunsynd had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 898.94%.
Gunsynd Price Performance
Shares of LON:GUN opened at GBX 0.09 on Friday. Gunsynd has a 1 year low of GBX 0.08 and a 1 year high of GBX 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Further Reading
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