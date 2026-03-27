Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (50.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 96.24% and a negative net margin of 32.32%.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

AML opened at GBX 36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £370.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.42. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of GBX 35.80 and a 12-month high of GBX 89.

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

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Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity. Aston Martin fuses the latest technology, time honoured craftsmanship and beautiful styling to produce a range of critically acclaimed luxury models including the Vantage, DB12, Vanquish, DBX and its first mid-engined plug-in hybrid, Valhalla.

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