SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC Holdings Increased by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $42,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

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SPS Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.62. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $153.16.

Insider Activity

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $132,844.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,539.36. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $369,558.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 145,452 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,214.32. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $70.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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