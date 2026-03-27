Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 355.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.4117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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