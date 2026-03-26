Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Astellas Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded Astellas Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Astellas Pharma Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

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Astellas Pharma Inc is a Tokyo-based, global pharmaceutical company traded in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt on the OTC Markets under the symbol ALPMY. The company focuses on discovering, developing and marketing prescription medicines in key therapeutic areas, including oncology, urology, immunology, neuroscience and cardiovascular/metabolic diseases. Astellas seeks to bring innovative treatments to market by combining internal research capabilities with external partnerships and collaborative agreements around the world.

Core products in Astellas’ portfolio include the immunosuppressant Prograf (tacrolimus), the overactive bladder treatments Vesicare (solifenacin) and Myrbetriq (mirabegron), and the prostate cancer therapy Xtandi (enzalutamide).

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