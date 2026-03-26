Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $13.14

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1429.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group
Institutional Trading of Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Up 3.1%
Lucid Group stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.
The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.
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