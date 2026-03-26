Brokerages Set Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Target Price at $13.14

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.1429.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lucid Group

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Up 3.1%

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,642,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,419 shares during the period. Uber Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $326,283,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Lucid Group by 2,398.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,652,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,309,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.