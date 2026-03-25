Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Purchases Shares of 987,339 Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 987,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMBL. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 349,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bumble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 7,477,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. The trade was a 99.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,910,016 shares of company stock valued at $104,984,156. Corporate insiders own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $3.80 to $3.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

About Bumble

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company’s core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.