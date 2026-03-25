Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc $CUBI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 247.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,141 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CUBI shares. Maxim Group set a $100.00 target price on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Customers Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

CUBI stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.66. Customers Bancorp, Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $82.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $236.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CUBI) is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and the parent of Customers Bank, a federally chartered institution. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services, combining traditional deposit and lending products with modern digital banking platforms. As a publicly traded entity, Customers Bancorp focuses on delivering tailored financial solutions to mid?market companies, small businesses, professionals and individuals across the United States.

Through its commercial banking division, the company provides term loans, lines of credit, real estate financing, asset?based lending and treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.