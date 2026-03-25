Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 36,590 Jbs N.V. $JBS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 36,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 145,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JBS by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JBS by 10.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of JBS by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

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JBS Price Performance

NYSE JBS opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. Jbs N.V. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of JBS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $18.50 price objective on shares of JBS in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised JBS from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Santander upgraded JBS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

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JBS Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBS SA is a global leader in the production and processing of meat products, with a focus on beef, pork and poultry. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, the company operates through an extensive network of owned facilities and partnerships that span the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. JBS supplies fresh, frozen and value-added protein solutions for retail, foodservice and industrial customers, and is active across the entire supply chain—from livestock procurement and feed production to slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1953 by José Batista Sobrinho in Anápolis, Goiás, JBS began as a small slaughterhouse and expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

See Also

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