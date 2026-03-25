Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 255.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,050 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 437,277 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,167,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after buying an additional 1,351,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,689,000 after buying an additional 759,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 362,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.09.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

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