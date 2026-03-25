Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 130,515 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited $CYD

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) by 545.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. China Yuchai International Limited has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $56.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39.

China Yuchai International Profile

(Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. (NYSE: CYD) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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